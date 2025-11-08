iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,634,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $658,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $395,573,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.