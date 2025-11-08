RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,968 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 242,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,298,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,052,000 after acquiring an additional 114,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

