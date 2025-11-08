Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

