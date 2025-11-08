RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 449 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.28 and its 200 day moving average is $381.27. The company has a market cap of $369.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.82.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

