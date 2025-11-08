RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $668.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.11. The stock has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

