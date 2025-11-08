RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 259,566 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,423,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259,566 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $253,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.22 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.