TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

TransUnion has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $108.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,248.24. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in TransUnion by 132.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 333.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

