1,596 Shares in Morgan Stanley $MS Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 61,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

