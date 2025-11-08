Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a 4.0% increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
