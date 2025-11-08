Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a 4.0% increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

