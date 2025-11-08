Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on November 24th

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK opened at $64.45 on Friday. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

