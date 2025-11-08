Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BISGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 319.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.22.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.