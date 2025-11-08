Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.16

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 319.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.22.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

