Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.16

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 319.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.
Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.22.
