Truist Financial Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $18.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ RPD opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Rapid7 has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The company had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,738. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $5,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,518,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,585,521.04. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.