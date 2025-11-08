Rothschild & Co Redburn Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Price

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 138.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,249,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,983,000 after purchasing an additional 856,873 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,856,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Clorox by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

