Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $85.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s current price.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

