Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 31,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1%

COST stock opened at $922.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $871.71 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $938.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $968.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Costco Wholesale's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,063.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. The trade was a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $7,373,175. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

