Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Increased by RPS Advisory Solutions LLC

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3%

Visa stock opened at $335.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.62. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

