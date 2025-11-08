Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 77,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 37.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

