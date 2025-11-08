Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 172,634 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,634 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $365,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $166.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Bank of America upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

