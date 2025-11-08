Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Booking worth $1,082,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

BKNG opened at $4,940.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,311.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,401.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

