Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Sempra Energy $SRE

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SRE opened at $93.63 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $400,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. This represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.