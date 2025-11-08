Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LU Stake Boosted by Yunqi Capital Ltd

Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Lufax makes up about 20.1% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yunqi Capital Ltd owned about 1.17% of Lufax worth $28,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lufax by 14.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

NYSE LU opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.75. Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

