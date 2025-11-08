Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 2,900 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $153.26 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.34.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

