ZEGA Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

ZEGA Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,739 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 69.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 49.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

