Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 227,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 282,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.