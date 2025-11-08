WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

