JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. CarMax has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

