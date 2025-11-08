Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,129,000 after buying an additional 2,009,987 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 63.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,446 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Equifax by 27.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,318,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,235,000 after purchasing an additional 472,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,032,047.40. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:EFX opened at $207.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

