Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 179,809 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 179,809 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,012,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $15,677,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 305.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,845 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 158.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,686,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,676 shares of the airline’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 960,880 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

