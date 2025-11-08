Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of UAA opened at $4.67 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $72,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $83,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

