Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

