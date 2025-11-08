Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.03, Zacks reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%.The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. Zacks Research raised Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assured Guaranty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,287,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,956,525.49. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $31,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,281,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,877,703.68. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,401 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

