Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) & Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Head to Head Comparison

Materion and Fortuna Mining are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Materion and Fortuna Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion 1.12% 12.66% 6.52% Fortuna Mining 14.36% 12.74% 8.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Materion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Fortuna Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Materion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortuna Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Materion has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Mining has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Materion and Fortuna Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materion 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fortuna Mining 1 4 2 0 2.14

Materion currently has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Fortuna Mining has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Fortuna Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Mining is more favorable than Materion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Materion and Fortuna Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion $1.73 billion 1.38 $5.89 million $0.95 121.72 Fortuna Mining $1.26 billion 2.00 $128.74 million $0.72 11.35

Fortuna Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materion. Fortuna Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The company provides advanced engineered solutions comprising beryllium and non-beryllium containing alloy systems and custom engineered parts in strip, bulk, rod, plate, bar, tube, and other customized shapes; engineering and product development services; alloyed metals, beryllium products, and beryllium hydroxide; precision strip, rod, and wire products, as well as engineered strip metal products; and ToughMet alloys and SupremEX aluminum silicon carbide metal matrix composite formulation products. It operates the bertrandite ore mine and refinery located in Utah that provides feedstock hydroxide for its beryllium businesses and external sale. In addition, it produces advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-pure wire. Further, the company designs and produces precision thin film coatings, optical filters, and assemblies. The company sells its products directly from its facilities, as well as through company-owned service centers, outside distributors, agents, direct sales offices, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in March 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp. in June 2024. Fortuna Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

