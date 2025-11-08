Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 154,513 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2,982.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,513 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

