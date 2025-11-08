Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MA opened at $551.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $572.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.