PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,556,000 after purchasing an additional 324,340 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,876,000 after buying an additional 355,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,736,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,552,000 after acquiring an additional 144,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

