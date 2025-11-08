Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $242.93 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $242,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

