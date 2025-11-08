Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 101,889 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Automatic Data Processing worth $764,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $254.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.68 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

