3,500 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Purchased by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $56.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -165.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -535.29%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

