Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,565,415 shares of company stock worth $69,037,981 and have sold 16,875,234 shares worth $136,847,628. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $146.00 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.17.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

