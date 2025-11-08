Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 942 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $458,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $575.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $602.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.30. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Rothschild Redb lowered GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.