Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 9,334 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE:TJX opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

