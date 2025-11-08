Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,861.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,108.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,290.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,375.77. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

