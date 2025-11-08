Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,298,572,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

