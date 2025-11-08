Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,759,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $85.57 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.