Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on November 17th

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Delek US has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Delek US has a payout ratio of -48.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Delek US to earn ($2.92) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -34.9%.

Stock Up 5.8%

DK opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Company Profile

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

