Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.43. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 259,842 shares of company stock worth $57,857,467 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.