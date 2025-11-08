Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a 12.5% increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.45 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

