Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a 12.5% increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.6%
Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
