Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

