BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on November 24th

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Trading Up 1.2%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of 155.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

