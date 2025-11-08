Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 33,900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 40.4% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2,210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 131,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

